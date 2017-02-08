After-hours buzz: WFM, EFX, IMPV, FSLR

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Shares of Whole Foods fell 4 percent in extended trade after the company reported results that disappointed analysts. The company reported revenue of $4.92 billion versus $4.98 billion expected and earnings of 39 cents per share, matching estimates of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The grocery company also gave weak earnings guidance for the year.

Equifax shares shot up 3 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The credit reporting company reported earnings of $1.42 per share, higher than the $1.37 per share expected by analysts. Equifax's revenue came is as $801.1 million beating analysts expectations for $799.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Imperva soared 9 percent after the cyber security company said it will sell its Skyfence cloud security product line to private internet security company Forcepoint. Reuters reports the sale to be for approximately $40 million.

First Solar shares jumped 1 percent after the company announced in a press release, it was awarded an Australian 140 megawatt module supply contract for Sun Metals Solar Farm in North Queensland. The solar energy company said it will be the largest solar project in the country once it is completed.