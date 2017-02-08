Futures pointed to a lower open for Asian shares, after U.S. markets closed mixed.
Australia's ASX 200 was up just 0.06 percent in early trade.
Rio Tinto shares fell 0.64 percent after it announced late Wednesday that it would pay a larger-than-expected dividend of $1.70 per share, instead of the expected $1.33 per share and announced a $500 million share buyback.
The iron ore miner had beat on its 2016 profit expectations due to rising iron ore prices and cost-cutting measures. But it shrugged off concerns that the sale of its Guinea's Simandou project to Chinalco had stalled after an investigation into payments to a consultant who helped it win rights, Reuters reported.
Japanese benchmark futures in Chicago traded down 0.32 percent at 18,945 while Osaka futures slipped 0.25 percent at 18,960. The Nikkei 225 closed at 19,007.60 on Wednesday.
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.18 percent at 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 percent, at 2,294.67 and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.15 percent higher at 5,682.45.
On the currency front, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stronger at 100.17, up from levels below 100 earlier this week.
But the yen strengthened against the dollar, tracking 111.86 in early Asia time, compared to levels around 112 yesterday, and 113 last week.
Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday during U.S. hours as investors covered short positions, after a rise in U.S crude inventories were not as high as expected.
Brent crude settled up 0.13 percent at $55.12 per barrel, while U.S. crude gained 0.33 percent to settle at $52.34.