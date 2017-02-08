Major U.S. indexes closed mixed with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.18 percent at 20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 percent, at 2,294.67 and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.15 percent higher at 5,682.45.



On the currency front, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stronger at 100.17, up from levels below 100 earlier this week.



But the yen strengthened against the dollar, tracking 111.86 in early Asia time, compared to levels around 112 yesterday, and 113 last week.



Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday during U.S. hours as investors covered short positions, after a rise in U.S crude inventories were not as high as expected.



Brent crude settled up 0.13 percent at $55.12 per barrel, while U.S. crude gained 0.33 percent to settle at $52.34.