BlackBerry is trying a new way to make money from Messenger

BlackBerry has opened up its secure Messenger software for app developers as it looks to generate money from its legacy technology.



The BBM Enterprise software development kit (SDK) will allow developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and voice calls, file sharing and push notifications into apps they make.



BBM stands for BlackBerry Messenger, the company's popular consumer messaging app. BlackBerry is hoping to use the intellectual property and technology developed for this and sell it to enterprises.



The Canadian firm stopped making smartphones last year and instead license its intellectual property to partners wishing to make BlackBerry-branded hardware. Chinese company TCL has acquired the licenses for the BlackBerry brand. The move continued CEO John Chen's path of turning BlackBerry into a software-only company.

