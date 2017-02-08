BTIG: President gives Twitter a second chance

Shares of Twitter rose more than 2% during Wednesday's trading session after BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield upgraded the stock to "buy."

It's been a bumpy road for the San Francisco-based company. While shares are up 25% over the past year, the stock has fallen 75% since its all-time intraday high of $74.73 in December of 2013.



The social media company has struggled to grow its monthly-active-users – a key metric when comparing it to competitors Facebook and SnapChat – and some of its recent innovations (such as the "moments" feature), haven't been popular with users.

But Greenfield believes the tide may now be turning for Twitter, thanks in part to President Trump.

He joined the "Halftime Report" to make the case for why the stock is a buy, and how it's going to reach $25.