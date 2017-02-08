Can the Dow and S&P join the red-hot Nasdaq in record territory?

U.S. stock futures were drifting this morning after the Dow and Nasdaq both hit new intraday highs on Tuesday. But only the Nasdaq finished at a record, its 11th all-time close of 2017. (CNBC)



Dow component Disney (DIS) beat estimates with quarterly earnings but missed on revenue. Separately, Bob Iger said he's open to staying on as CEO beyond his scheduled retirement in 18 months. (CNBC)



Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit has agreed with Disney to license ESPN, ABC, and other networks for display on Google's YouTube for an upcoming cable-style, live-streaming service. (WSJ)

Time Warner (TWX) this morning reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The company behind CNN and HBO has agreed in October to be purchased by AT&T for about $85 billion. (CNBC)



U.S. crude prices, after Tuesday's 1.5 percent decline, were under pressure again this morning. Industry data showed bloated oil stockpiles. The government's inventory report is out at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Reuters)

