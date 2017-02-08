Can the Dow and S&P join the red-hot Nasdaq in record territory?

THE FIRST 100 DAYS
President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to voice his outrage at U.S. federal appeals court judges, who are weighing the temporary suspension of immigration restrictions order. (Reuters)
A ruling may come this week after three federal appeals judges heard arguments over Trump's temporarily ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. (NBC News)
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was admonished along party lines last night for reading a Coretta Scott King letter in protest of the confirmation of GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general. (NBC News)
By the narrowest of margins, the Senate voted to confirm Betsy DeVos to be the nation's new education secretary. A 50-50 deadlock was broken by Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote. (NBC News)
Just days before Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over trade and currency issues, Japan logged last year the second-biggest current account surplus on record. (Reuters)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Heavy snow, up to six inches or more, is likely along a sizable swath of the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor tonight and into tomorrow, making travel tricky from Philadelphia to New York to Boston. (Weather Channel)
The governor of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency and sent out the National Guard, after at least seven tornadoes tore through New Orleans and the surrounding area. (NBC News)
The Seattle City Council has voted to cut ties with Wells Fargo (WFC) over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices. (AP)
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said the SEC may bring an enforcement action against its New York Stock Exchange unit over a July 2015 glitch that halted trading for nearly four hours. (WSJ)
Moelis & Co (MC) has won the biggest-ever advisory mandate for the planned IPO of Saudi Aramco, a coup for the boutique investment bank founded in the midst of the financial crisis in 2007. (FT)
Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont (DD) have offered to sell businesses to gain EU competition approval for their $120 billion tie-up, which they expect to close in the first of half of this year. (WSJ)
Meredith (MDP) and an investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr. moved forward in their effort to buy of Time (TIME), as the publisher explores a possible sale. (WSJ)
Viacom, long the poster child of the supersize cable TV bundle, is planning to narrow its strategic focus to six key channel brands as it seeks to reset its frayed relationships with distribution partners. (WSJ)
Apple (AAPL) has hired the director of Amazon's Fire TV division, as a new vice president in charge of running the Apple TV business. Before Amazon, Timothy Twerdahl spent time at Netflix and Google. (Bloomberg)
BY THE NUMBERS
A slight decrease in mortgage rates last week helped pull some energy back into the home loan market, with total application volume rising 2.3 percent. Refis were up 2 percent for the week.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Yum China (YUMC) blew away estimates with quarterly earnings but fell short on revenue. This was Yum China's first report as a standalone public company following its spin-off from Yum Brands (YUM).
Mondelez International (MDLZ) missed estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. The snack maker said results were impacted by a number of short-term issues, as well as weakness in its business abroad.
Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) missed expectations with quarterly earnings and revenue. The restaurant chain also warned on outlook, projecting weak same-store sales growth.
Panera Bread (PNRA) reported revenue that missed estimates but earnings that exceeded forecasts. The company said it's seeing results from its Panera 2.0 initiative to modernize locations.
Zillow (Z) saw a 20 percent drop in display advertising revenue, even though the online real estate website operator beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) warned on future sales of its hepatitis C drugs while reporting current quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. The drug maker also increased its dividend by 10 percent.
Sanofi (SNY) said its full-year 2017 earnings would be stable to slightly lower than it saw in 2016. The drug maker also said it's in no hurry to do any deals, after losing out in its bid to buy Switzerland's Actelion.
Rio Tinto (RIO) beat profit forecasts with its latest quarterly report, and the mining company also declared a bigger than expected dividend as well as a stock buyback.
Syngenta (SYT) expects its $43 billion deal to buy ChemChina to close during this year's second quarter, as the agriculture chemical maker makes progress in clearing regulatory hurdles.
WATERCOOLER
A prominent YouTuber and his business partner have been fined a total of $331,220 for running an illegal gambling website linked to hit video game FIFA that was used by children. (CNBC)