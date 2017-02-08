Cramer to Trump: 'No more tweets, Mr. President. You're killing the case'

President Donald Trump's tweets won't have any effect on the outcome of his immigration order, so he should stop, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday.

"I would say, 'Listen, you know what, let the chips fall, but we know which way they should fall," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."



"No more tweets, Mr. President. You're killing the case here, man," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to voice his outrage at U.S. federal appeals court judges, who are weighing the temporary suspension of immigration restrictions order.

Trump's order barred travelers from seven mainly Muslim countries for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days, except refugees from Syria, whom he would ban indefinitely.

A U.S. appeals court late Saturday denied a request from the Justice Department to immediately restore Trump's order. Trump denounced the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets on Saturday.

On Wednesday, at a law enforcement conference, Trump took another swipe at the motives of judges, saying the U.S. is "at risk" after the suspension.