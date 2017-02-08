Cramer hears worries every day that stocks are now overvalued, but still maintains that stocks aren't as outrageously priced versus other rallies in the past.

"The valuations are pretty darned reasonable, but I have a hard time proving it to people because we are in an incredibly visceral, polarizing moment stemming from the election of a pro-business president who seems to rack up an incredible amount of baggage on a daily basis," he said.

To prove that stocks are not overvalued once and for all, Cramer compared the top companies that dominated the market back in 1999, when the market was last on the verge of collapsing due to true overvaluation.

He ultimately found that five of the six largest companies right now all have justified fundamentals, with the only outlier being Amazon, which Cramer said cannot be confined to a spreadsheet.

While many companies are scrambling to create more jobs in the U.S. to satisfy President Donald Trump's hiring agenda, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt isn't sweating it.

"We create great jobs here when we sell our products every place, and I think the president knows that," Immelt said.

Immelt also said he likes what Trump is doing so far when it comes to infrastructure, tax reform and regulatory reform. He plans to help Trump in any way that he can, and intends to lead by example.

Infact, Immelt said his company has been navigating the world on its own, and is happy to continue doing that without help from Washington.

"We don't have to go through Washington on our way to be global. We are global. We've got people all over the world," Immelt said.