Many investors also fret what Trump's next move will be for the drug industry, but there's one stock that Cramer says it the best run and fastest growing member of the group, and he owns it in his charitable trust.
Allergan is the pharmaceutical company with franchises in the dermatology, eye care, women's health and cardiovascular disease categories, among others. Cramer was astounded when Allergan blew away the numbers when it reported on Wednesday.
The company also has a strong pipeline, thanks to a series of small acquisitions. Cramer spoke with Allergan's chairman and CEO Brent Saunders, who said the strong focus on research and development have helped the company's success.
"We have been really focused on R&D. No one was really paying attention when we were doing it, but we have been really focused," Saunders said.
Take Two interactive is best known as the developer of the video game "Grand Theft Auto," but Cramer said the proof is in the pudding when it comes to this company's strength. The company hasn't released a new "Grand Theft Auto" title in three years, yet the stock has managed to almost double in the past two years.
Take Two reported a solid quarter on Tuesday, with a 51.2 percent gain in bookings, which is typically the best way to judge the company's health. Even though Take Two lowered its full-year revenue forecast, that was simply because of new federal guidelines that require it to defer some gaming revenue based on how long the users play the games.
Cramer spoke with Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick, who explained how the company is still reaping the benefits of "Grand Theft Auto's" free online version of the game.
"When you're in the game you can add virtual currency. When we drop new great content into the game, it increases engagement, that increases virtual currency sales. So, we just had a record quarter for recurrent consumer spending, and that was partially driven by 'Grand Theft Auto' online," Zelnick said.
In the lightning round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
BlackRock: "All that stock seems to do over time is give you a good dividend, go up a lot and makes you a lot of money. I think you've got to stick with it."
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp: "It's got a good yield. I know people like infrastructure. I am not going to endorse it because I've got to find out why it took such a big hit. I've got to do homework and I will come back to you."