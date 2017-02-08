Disney's big start-up bet that could revolutionize film

Jaunt already has more than 200 pieces of contact in its library, including sports and concert programming, including one it made with former Beatle Paul McCartney. Other films include a 360-degree look at "The Lion King" on Broadway and the bullet-sprayed "Escape of the Living Dead" action film.

On Jan. 19, however, Jaunt took a big step forward in its media ambitions when it unveiled a lineup of five new series at the Sundance Film Festival that included those it will produce following deals with Hollywood talent agencies like William Morris and Creative Artists Agency, which also is an investor through its Evolution Media Capital venture.



The new programs, to be produced from Jaunt's new studio in Santa Monica, California, include a series based on the 1992 cult horror movie "The Lawnmower Man," a six-part stoner comedy series "Bad Trip" and "The Enlightened One," a political science-fiction series written by "X-Men" actor Tye Sheridan. The shows, available on the Jaunt VR App, can be seen by consumers using headsets on Apple's iOS devices, Android devices, Playstation VR, desktop computer browsers and other devices.

"The idea is to drive commercialization and bring VR to the mass market by partnering with really polished filmmakers," says Tom Vance, Jaunt's head of content who oversees a team of producers to create scripted travel documentaries and other programming. Among those making programs for Jaunt are "Divergent" film director Robert Schwentke, TV director Todd Strauss-Schulson and author Daniel H. Wilson, who wrote the best-selling science-fiction novel "Robopocalypse."



In October the company released "Invisible," a supernatural series directed by "Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman. "It's important to tell stories for a broad audience if we're going to grow into a VR media company."

