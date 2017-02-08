Europe markets to open higher on earnings; political uncertainty remains

Bourses in Europe are seen opening higher Wednesday as the earnings season continues to be the main focus for investors.

The FTSE 100 is seen 6 points higher at 7,185; the German DAX is set to begin 16 points higher at 5,655 and the CAC 40 should open 11 points higher at 4,761.

Political uncertainty in Europe and America continues to dominate markets with investors rushing for gold and pressure mounting on the euro.

Sanofi, Hermes, Smurfit Kappa, ABB are all reporting their latest earnings this Wednesday. The Swiss firm Syngenta reported a net profit of $1.178 billion in 2016. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Rio Tinto reported full-year earnings of $4.62 billion, a return to profit thanks to a recovery in commodities.

Autos and banking stocks should also be under the radar this Wednesday, after news that Fiat Chrysler vehicles did not take key emission tests during investigations in Italy, Reuters reported. Also, the chief of Deutsche Bank's investment banking unit Jeffrey Urwin is set to leave, according to the Wall Street Journal.





