Europe’s fear of Muslim immigration revealed in widespread survey

Breaking the numbers down further, the survey found little correlation with the number of Muslim people already settled in a country.

"Public opposition to further migration from Muslim states is especially intense in Austria, Poland, Hungary, France, and Belgium, despite these countries having very different sized resident Muslim populations," read the report.

The survey also highlighted the potential effect of domestic politics on those countries liable to reject immigration.

"In most of these states, the radical right is, to varying degrees, entrenched as a political force and is looking to mobilize this angst over Islam into the ballot box, either at elections in 2017 or longer term."

Chatham House found only two countries; Spain and the United Kingdom that had a majority of respondents prepared to welcome more Muslims.



Chatham House also found that age played a major factor in the view of those surveyed with anti-Muslim immigration sentiment particularly high among retirees.



Education also played a part. School-leavers were 59 percent in favor of curbing immigrants, while less than half of university graduates agreed with the statement.



An Ipsos Mori Poll in 2016, found that Europeans tend to massively overestimate the number of Muslims living in their country.



The survey found the French public perceived there to be more than four times the actual number while, in the U.K., respondents guessed the number of Muslims in Britain to be three times greater than the actual figure.















