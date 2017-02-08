General Electric CEO says we don’t need Washington to be global — we are global   

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says his company has been navigating the world on its own, and is happy to continue doing that without help from Washington.

"We don't have to go through Washington on our way to be global. We are global. We've got people all over the world," Immelt told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Wednesday.

From the perspective of an investor, Immelt said it is necessary for GE to be a good American company, but to also be able to do business in Saudi Arabia, China and Brazil. While he wants President Trump to be able to have impactful negotiations and relationships around the world, but considers it the responsibility of GE to do that on its own.

"We don't really need trade deals to be able to be effective. We can kind of navigate the world on our own and I am perfectly comfortable doing that," Immelt said.