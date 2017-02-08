How one self-made millionaire got rich by 'chasing mammoths'

Most modern ivory is banned, so Schindler's excavations provide legitimate ivory for artists, carvers, collectors and museums. Occasionally he restores tusks and sells them to galleries.
"Ninety-five percent of the mammoth tusks that I sell are pieces and fragments from rotten and broken tusks," the "Mammoth Hunter" says. "Just that special five percent can be restored and made into something beautiful and bring the mammoth back to life."
Schindler, who grew up on food stamps and in government housing in Seattle, can make anywhere from $5,000 to $65,000 selling tusks. His first year in business, Schindler Carvings made $10,000. Last year, his company made over $600,000 and his net worth reached $1.5 million.
"Don't be afraid to make a profit," Schindler tells CNBC. "So often I see people who are starting out, selling the things they make, and they don't value what they made because they made it with their own hand. But that thing they made with their own hand is more valuable than any label that's out there."
