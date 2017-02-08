How one self-made millionaire got rich by 'chasing mammoths'

However, his material costs started adding up quickly. "I'd been buying my ivory from a middleman," he says, which was costing him up to $100 a pound. "That wasn't going to do it for me. I needed to change this model."



He realized the materials he needed were right up the road in the Canadian Yukon, where miners dig for gold. There's more than gold buried beneath the ice — there are also ancient ivory mammoth tusks.



"Mammoths have been extinct for 35,000 years," Schindler explains. "These pieces have been lost to the frozen tundra and by sheer luck, they got discovered, primarily from gold miners."



It took some time, but he eventually struck a deal with the miners who own the land. "Befriending the miners for the first time was an incredible struggle ... but I kept coming around," he says. "Over the next decade, I developed a fantastic relationship with these gold miners and that relationship has led from me buying 80 pounds of ivory to as much as 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of mammoth tusks in one single year."

