Here's how Intel's CEO explained his White House appearance to employees

Intel announced a new investment in an Arizona factory on Wednesday — and it did so at the Oval Office, not its Santa Clara, Calif. headquarters.

The reason? To show support of the administration's "policies to level the global playing field," especially when it comes to taxes, CEO Brian Krzanich told employees in a company email.

"From a tax and regulatory position we have been disadvantaged relative to the rest of the world where we compete," the email said. "That's why we support the [a]dministration's policies to level the global playing field and make U.S. manufacturing competitive worldwide through new regulatory standards and investment policies."

The factory is not new — it has been in the works for several years, Krzanich said, and was even used by the Obama administration "as a symbol of the future of U.S. manufacturing," before falling vacant, The Arizona Republic reported.

Here's what President Barack Obama said at Intel's construction site for the factory in 2012:

"We have a huge opportunity to create more high-tech manufacturing jobs in the United States, and bring some of these jobs back from overseas. But we're going to have to seize the moment. That starts with changing our tax system."

But the new $7 billion investment to finish the factory reflects support of new policies, Krzanich told reporters on Wednesday. It also reflects the pressure to make smaller, faster chips despite scientific challenges, a principle that "marches on" for the company's business, he said.

"We've held off doing this investment until now," Krzanich told reporters at the announcement. "It's really in support of the tax and regulatory policies that we see the administration pushing forward. That will really make it advantageous to do it in the U.S."

There will be no incentives from the federal government for the Intel project, the White House said.

"Brian called a few weeks ago and said, 'We want to do a big announcement,'" President Donald Trump said at the Wednesday announcement.