Labor Department sets a delivery date for its review of the 'fiduciary rule'

The Labor Department will issue a status report March 10 on its review of the controversial "fiduciary" rule, court documents filed Wednesday show.

The rule requires financial advisers to put their clients' best interests first. It is slated to go into effect April 10, but the White House requested last week that the agency take another look at the regulation – and even consider scrapping it altogether.

The fiduciary rule has been the target of several lawsuits, most notably one in Texas brought by businesses and industry groups.

The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday asked a federal district court to put the brakes on that pending challenge to the rule. The agency said it is "assessing its legal options" for delaying the date the rule will go into effect.



"The Department is carefully reviewing the issues raised in the president's memorandum … with the immediate goal of deciding the best course of action to implement its spirit and intent," the motion reads.

In particular, the Labor Department said its cost-benefit analysis of the regulation could be updated. The rule is estimated to cost the financial planning industry as much as $20 billion in lost revenue. But supporters say it would save consumers $17 billion a year in fees and increased earnings.



The request for a stay was made to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, filed by the Justice Department on the Labor Department's behalf.

—Reuters contributed to this report.