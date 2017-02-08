Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are just a bit higher after Tuesday's flat close. Oil prices appear to be the top focus today. Treasury bonds continue their recent rally with the yield on the 10-year down to 2.38 percent. Mortgage applications rose 2.3 percent last week.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down after Tuesday's selloff and are back down to the $51 a barrel level. This morning's crude and gas inventory report will be closely watched by investors.

-The Trump administration has directed the Army to make the final approvals for the Dakota Access Pipeline. In response to Wells Fargo's connection to the Dakota Access project, the Seattle city council voted unanimously last night to cut municipal ties with the bank.



