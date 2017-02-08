Writing off state sales tax makes sense, mainly for those living in jurisdictions without a state income tax. For residents of states that do levy an income tax, the state income-tax deduction is usually a better deal. The Internal Revenue Service offers tables showing how much state sales tax can be deducted, as well as a calculator to determine deductions based on state of residence and income level.

One often overlooked factor in state sales tax deductions is that said tax paid on home-building materials and vehicles, boats and airplanes can be added to the IRS deduction provided it does not exceed the general state sales tax rate.

Source: Intuit TurboTax