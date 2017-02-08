Read this now: Tornadoes | Somalia's presidential election | Hidden bank accounts

Voting started in Somalia's ground-breaking presidential election amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. Reuters just reported that former Prime Minister Abdullahi Farmajo won the presidential vote. Fears of attacks by Islamic group Al-Shabab have limited the election to the country's legislators.

Pope Francis again appealed to the world to build bridges and not walls. The pope has been sharply critical of President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall on the Mexican border.

A new survey by CreditCards.com reveals about 12 million Americans have concealed a bank or credit card account from their spouse or partner. Baby boomers were found to be nearly four times as likely as millennials to have a secret account.