Retail sales seen rising between 3.7% and 4.2% this year

The National Retail Federation on Wednesday projected that industry sales will grow between 3.7 and 4.2 percent in 2017, excluding automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.

Online and other non-store sales are expected to increase between 8 percent and 12 percent.

"The economy is on firm ground as we head into 2017 and is expected to build on the momentum we saw late last year," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

"With jobs and income growing and debt relatively low, the fundamentals are in place and the consumer is in the driver's seat. But this year is unlike any other — while consumers have strength they haven't had in the past, they will remain hesitant to spend until they have more certainty about policy changes on taxes, trade and other issues being debated in Congress."

Last year, retail sales grew 3.75 percent from 2015, NRF said.

The NRF's forecast follows a tumultuous holiday season for many retailers. Though the trade organization said that sales increased 4 percent in November and December — topping its prediction of 3.6 percent growth — major retailers from Macy's to Under Armour reported disappointing results.

That's despite the fact that consumer confidence remains near 15-year highs.

Last February, the NRF predicted retail sales would increase 3.1 percent during the year. The trade group then raised its growth forecast to 3.4 percent in July, citing a better housing market, job growth, higher wages and a greater-than-expected lift in online sales.