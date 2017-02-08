Stressed? You're the problem and the solution, says entrepreneur Ramit Sethi

Everybody is busy all the time. There's always so much to do. And entrepreneurs, in the midst of launching and building businesses, are the most overwhelmed of all.

Or so they think. But there's a simple step they can take to fix the problem, says Ramit Sethi, a personal finance guru and founder of the online personal finance and career resource "I Will Teach You to be Rich" and GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online businesses.

"When I hear entrepreneurs talking about being overwhelmed, a lot of times when you dig in and you find the root cause, a lot of it is an inability to set boundaries," he says.