The firms are awaiting full approval from EU and U.S. regulators which is expected by April 12.

"ChemChina and Syngenta have made significant progress towards achieving the necessary regulatory approvals and closing the transaction," Syngenta announced Wednesday, noting it had won approvals from 13 regulatory authorities.



It was awaiting approvals from Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, India, Mexico and the U.S.

The market has been speculating about a potential deal between ChemChina and fellow Chinese chemicals conglomerate Sinochem, however Fyrwald insisted that there have been no discussions that would prevent Sygenta's scheduled takeover.

