The Fast Money traders discuss how to trade retail after Trump's tweet to Nordstrom

    The "Fast Money" traders took a look Wednesday at the retail sector after Nordstrom decided to drop Ivanka Trump's brand from its stores and the president slammed the company in a tweet.

    Trader Guy Adami said the retailer has gotten a lot of free publicity with the news story, especially compared with companies who ran ads during the Superbowl. Adami said Nordstrom's name in the news will help the stock have a nice rally.

    Trader Tim Seymour said if he's buying into retail stocks he's shopping for names giving out big dividends, such as Gap. He said sentiment around the sector is low and he would wait until the summer to get into the area.

    Trader Steve Grasso said he likes the SPDR Retail S&P ETF because the Trump administration's border tax may not get implemented. This will help retail stocks recover after shares dipped.

