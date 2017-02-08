Trump does have a point on the Japanese yen being undervalued: Strategist

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to take an aggressive approach to the yen when he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this Friday in Washington, a forex strategist told CNBC.



Since taking office, Trump has made several critical remarks about trade between the two nations.

Trump said that Tokyo makes it "impossible" for the U.S. to sell cars in Japan and also blamed the Japanese authorities for an unfair monetary policy that clearly benefits Japan's exporters.

It is in the latter that Trump is likely to focus this Friday, Jane Foley, senior forex strategist at Rabobank, told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Trump is going to be fairly aggressive," she added.

According to the currencies expert, "Trump does have a point" when saying that the Japanese yen is undervalued.