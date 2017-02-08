Trump runs the US like a family business, analyst says

In less than a month, President Donald Trump has come under sharp criticism for his immigration policy and his dealings with world leaders. But one analyst says Trump runs the U.S. like a family business.

Beat Wittmann, partner of Porta Advisors, told CNBC Wednesday that Donald Trump runs the U.S. like a family business leader with little knowledge, no respect for any institution, framework or rules and will create an even more divisive society.

But while Trump may be facing a lot of backlash for his policies in the first two weeks of his presidency, stock markets have climbed to record highs. Wittmann told CNBC Trump is good for stocks right now.

"For the time being it's good. It's good and I think that run still has some legs, because Trump is Trump, he's not a Republican, he's not a Democrat and, as he's basically a family business leader, he will not like to see the stock market down really and he would not like to have unemployment rising, so these two things will be the guiding light of his presidency."

