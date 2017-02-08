Trump’s travel ban is turning visitors off the US

International travel demand to the U.S. has taken a hit since President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from certain countries, data analysts have reported.

The order, signed on January 27, denied entry to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and suspended the admissions of refugees for 120 days.

It is now emerging that the ban is reducing flight demand and bookings from several countries, not just the countries affected by the ban.