Twitter shares to rally as 'Twitter President' Trump leads more people to the site, analyst says

Investors should buy Twitter shares due to rising usage trends from the political conversation around President Donald Trump's tweets, according to BTIG, which raised its rating on the company to buy from neutral.



"The incessant news flow from the Trump administration playing out on Twitter and the ensuing global reaction pushes Twitter users to be increasingly engaged with the platform," analyst Richard Greenfield wrote in a note to clients Wednesday "Our upgrade of TWTR is premised on the belief that Twitter's daily active user (DAU) growth is accelerating, particularly in the US, which has a disproportionate impact on Twitter's revenues and profits."

"The Twitter President gives Twitter a second chance," he added.