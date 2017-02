U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors focused on Treasury auctions and oil inventory data.



The Treasury Department auctions $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday with $15 billion in 30-year bonds scheduled later in the week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3858 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0082 percent.