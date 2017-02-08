Stocks fall as energy declines 1% ahead of inventories data; Apple near all-time high

    US Markets

    U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to key oil data and digested a slew of earnings reports.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 70 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. Apple, another Dow component, traded near its all-time high.

    The S&P 500 dropped 0.33 percent, with energy falling 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.4 percent.

    "We've had pretty steady oil prices for a while, but we've gotten some volatility recently," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "But in general, it doesn't become a drag or a benefit on the market as long as it stays in that $50-to-$55 range."

    Crude prices for March delivery fell 0.7 percent to $51.81 a barrel, with the Energy Information Administration scheduled to report weekly inventories. The American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday that inventories rose by 14.2 million barrels the week of Feb. 3, sharply above the expected 2.5 million barrels increase.

    "The resurgence of U.S shale amid the rising oil could undermine the efforts of OPEC and Non-OPEC members in mitigating the global oversupply consequently leaving oil prices vulnerable," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note. "There is a threat of the OPEC production cut deal falling apart in the future if U.S shale continues to pump incessantly."

    The S&P energy sector led decliners Tuesday, capping gains in the overall stock market. The Dow and Nasdaq hit record highs Tuesday.

    "The market is waiting for the next big catalyst and, in the meantime, oil prices have fallen," said Adam Sarhan, CEO at 50 Park Investments. "At the same time, you're seeing capital being allocated into other areas of the market, such as metals."

    Metals futures were all up more than 1 percent for the week. Gold futures for April delivery popped $10.30 to $1,246.30 per ounce. "I look at buying gold as buying stocks back in March of 2009," said Sarhan, noting valuations for the precious metal are stretched to the downside.

    There are no major economic data due Wednesday, shifting investors' focus toward corporate earnings.

    Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline, Time Warner and Alaska Air are among the major companies that reported earnings before the bell. Whole Foods, CenturyLink, Fiserv and Prudential Financial are all due to report after the market close.

    Dow component Walt Disney posted mixed quarterly results Tuesday after the close, as earnings per share topped analyst expectations while sales fell short.

    The U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, with the e near $1.0701 and the yen around 111.74.

    U.S. Treasurys rose on Wednesday ahead of a $23 billion auction, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.338 percent and the short-term two-year note holding near 1.145 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Suncor, Lions Gate, Owens Corning, Sanofi, Level 3 Communications, Jacobs Engineering

    1:00 p.m. 10-year note auction

    Thursday

    Earnings: Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Twitter, Yum Brands, Beazer Homes, Cummins, Total, Agrium, Occidental Petroleum, Nissan, Borg Warner, Dunkin Brands, Expedia, News Corp, Nvidia, Pandora Media, Activision Blizzard, Thomson Reuters, KKR

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    9:10 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    1:00 p.m. 30-year bond auction

    1:10 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    Friday

    Earnings: Aon, Calpine, Buckeye Partners, ArcelorMittal, Ventas, Nippon Telegraph, Interpublic

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:00 p.m. Factory orders

