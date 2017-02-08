Stocks fall as energy declines 1% ahead of inventories data; Apple near all-time high

No big changes to the reflation trade 44 Mins Ago | 03:11

U.S. equities fell on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to key oil data and digested a slew of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 70 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. Apple, another Dow component, traded near its all-time high.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.33 percent, with energy falling 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.4 percent.

"We've had pretty steady oil prices for a while, but we've gotten some volatility recently," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "But in general, it doesn't become a drag or a benefit on the market as long as it stays in that $50-to-$55 range."

Crude prices for March delivery fell 0.7 percent to $51.81 a barrel, with the Energy Information Administration scheduled to report weekly inventories. The American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday that inventories rose by 14.2 million barrels the week of Feb. 3, sharply above the expected 2.5 million barrels increase.

"The resurgence of U.S shale amid the rising oil could undermine the efforts of OPEC and Non-OPEC members in mitigating the global oversupply consequently leaving oil prices vulnerable," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note. "There is a threat of the OPEC production cut deal falling apart in the future if U.S shale continues to pump incessantly."