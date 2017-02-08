Watch: White House's Spicer speaks after Trump's latest jabs at the courts

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House spokesman Sean Spicer will likely face a barrage of questions about President Donald Trump's relationship with the judicial branch during his daily briefing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Trump took another swipe at the courts amid appeals of a federal court's decision to suspend his divisive executive order on immigration.

"I have to be honest that if those judges wanted to, in my opinion, help the court in terms of respect for the court, they'd do what they should be doing," Trump told a joint conference of the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association.

"Right now, we are at risk because of what happened."

