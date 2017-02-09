10 mindfulness hacks to live a more successful life

"There is nothing a busy man is less busied with than living; there is nothing harder to learn." — Seneca

For as long as I can remember, I believed that what gave me my edge was a fierce drive to succeed and that I was never satisfied with the status quo.

So when I first heard about mindfulness and meditation, I was not only skeptical of its benefits, I also feared that if it worked, I would lose my edge.

Are they crazy? How the heck am I supposed to find the time to just sit there? And…there is no way that I could ever stop thinking!

You see, I was one of those people who was constantly on the lookout for what was next. Never experiencing and appreciating what I had in the present moment, because I was always looking for the next goal, idea or place that would increase my status.

I never realized how much damage this constant longing for more was doing to me…and I certainly didn't have any clue that by using mindfulness as an operating system for my life I could drastically decrease my anxiety, while at the same time increase my focus and creativity.