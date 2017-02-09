After-hours buzz: P, ATVI, NVDA & more

Shares of Pandora were down 6 percent in extended trading, after the company reported a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $393 million. The music streaming company beat estimates on both the top and the bottom but gave weak revenue guidance for the first quarter. Analyst expected a loss of 21 cents per share and revenue of $374 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Activision Blizzard shares soared 10 percent after the company reported earnings above Wall Street's earnings expectations. Earnings per share came in at 92 cents per share versus 73 cents per share expected by analysts, and revenue came in at $2.45 billion versus $2.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Nvidia fell 2 percent after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share came in at 99 cents per share, higher than the 83 cents projected by the Street. Revenue was also a beat with $2.17 billion being reported, versus $2.11 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.