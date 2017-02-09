﻿﻿Ant Financial, the Alibaba affiliate which runs the Chinese payment service Alipay, is in talks to raise around $3 billion in debt to fund international investments and acquisitions, a source close to the matter has told CNBC.

The Chinese financial technology firm is raising the money in dollars rather than renminbi so it can fund the $880 million purchase of U.S. payments firm MoneyGram, as well as other international companies, the source said.



Debt issuing is essentially borrowing money and differs from equity financing where investors may take a stake in the company. Ant Financial's $4.5 billion funding round last year, which CNBC reported, valued the firm at around $60 billion. This was raised in renminbi from a number of Chinese investors, but now raising the debt in dollars will make it easier for Ant to make overseas acquisitions.



The company has been on a drive to internationalize over the past year, expanding into Europe, the U.S. and other parts of Asia. As part of this move, it has invested in a number of companies including Thailand's Ascend Money and India's Paytm.



Ant Financial could go public as early as this year, although no firm timeline has been set, a source previously told CNBC.