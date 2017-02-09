Amazon to create 2,000 full-time jobs in California fulfillment centers

Amazon is planning to hire 2,000 full-time workers at new California fulfillment centers.

One new facility in Eastvale will focus on books, electronics and toys, while the other, in Redlands, will have larger items like sports equipment, patio furniture and pet food.

The Seattle-based e-commerce company previously announced that it plans to create 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, bringing its work force to more than 280,000.

At that time, analyst Youssef Squali, managing director and global head of internet and media equity research at ‎Cantor Fitzgerald, told CNBC that such a move is par for the course for a quickly growing company like Amazon.

For instance, Amazon employed 117,300 full-time and part-time employees by the end of 2013, according to its annual report, and increased that number to 230,800 full-time and part-time employees by the end of 2015.

The company also shelled out on 23 new fulfillment centers worldwide in the second half of 2016, it said on a recent earnings conference call.

Still, technology companies have made splashy job announcements amid political pressure from President Donald Trump, who has vowed to incentivize more American jobs and hamper outsourcing. Thursday's announcement marked the sixth jobs news release from Amazon so far this year, versus eight for all of 2016.

