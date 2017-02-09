Apple CEO Tim Cook tackles truth in the digital age

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited the University of Glasgow on Wednesday to be awarded an honorary doctorate and for a chat with students. During a question-and-answer session, one audience member asked Cook to tell them what the future looks like.



He responded by talking about the way that information is published and disseminated in the digital age and how consumers need to be more wary of what they read and hear.



"The world is going through an enormous change. We used to watch three or four people tell us the news, and generally speaking most of us trusted that … now you are growing up in an environment where everyone is telling you the news and everyone is trying to influence your opinion on something," Cook said.

