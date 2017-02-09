Apple’s Tim Cook on Trump immigration ban: Steve Jobs was the son of an immigrant

Warming relationship between Trump and the tech sector Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 | 9:00 AM ET | 03:51

Cook told a group of students at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate of science, about the ban affecting Apple's employees and the broader country.

"If we stand and say nothing, it's as if we're agreeing," Cook said.

"Apple would not exist without immigration. This is a huge issue for us … we stand up, we don't sit in silence."



The Apple CEO also referenced the late founder Steve Jobs, who was the son of Abdulfattah Jandali, who was born in Syria.



"Steve was the son of an immigrant. Our company has immigrants in it that are key to the innovation of our company. Our company depends on diversity … diversity of thought, and people generally have diverse views … it's the tapestry of getting people with all different backgrounds and all different point of views that are able to create the best products," Cook said.

