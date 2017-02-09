Apple’s Tim Cook on Trump immigration ban: Steve Jobs was the son of an immigrant

Apple was founded by the son of an immigrant and the company wouldn't exist without immigration, chief executive Tim Cook told students in Scotland on Wednesday, restating his strong opposition to President Donald Trump's controversial executive order.
Last month, Trump issued an executive order temporarily banning entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations. The order has since been challenged and suspended in the U.S. courts after the state of Washington successfully got the ban overturned.
In addition to this, the technology industry has supported the legal challenge to Trump's order. Over 100 tech companies, including Apple, were named in an amicus brief in support of the state of Washington.