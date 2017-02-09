Futures pointed to a higher open for Asian markets on Friday, following a boost in U.S. equities on the back of President Donald Trump saying he would soon announce a "phenomenal" tax plan.
Nikkei futures traded higher than the benchmark index's Thursday finish at 18,907.67; Osaka futures traded at 19,210, while Chicago futures were at 19,185.
Investors are likely to eye headlines about Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the U.S. for a two-day summit meeting with Trump.
"This meeting takes place amid concerns in Japan about what the Trump administration's
"America First" construct means for U.S. foreign policy in Asia, as well as the implications of trump's formal withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) for bilateral economic ties," said policy experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in a Wednesday note.
Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.66 percent in early trade, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy meeting minutes. The RBA held rates steady at record low 1.5 percent on Tuesday, as expected, and appeared to signal it would remain on hold for some time.
On Friday morning Asia time, a U.S. Federal Appeals Court unanimously said that it would uphold its temporary suspension of President Trump's order to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Reuters said. The final decision will likely end up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump's immigration ban had caused global backlash from political leaders, industries and led to mass protests around the world. It also raised concerns about how protectionist the Trump administration would be.
State side, major U.S. indexes rallied after Trump sounded a positive tone about tax reform, and said he would give an announcement regarding taxes in the following weeks.
"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax," Trump said in a meeting with U.S. airline executives.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.59 percent, to close at 20,172.4. The S&P 500 index gained 0.58 percent, to end at 2,307.87, while the Nasdaq composite finished up 0.58 percent at 5,715.18.
The dollar also surged against a basket of currencies, to trade at 100.68 on Friday morning in Asia. The greenback also gained more than 1 percent against the yen in overnight trade, and tracked 113.37 on Friday, compared to levels around 112 yesterday, while the Australian dollar remained resilient a $0.7625.
Global benchmark Brent crude settled up 51 cents at $55.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 66 cents to $53 a barrel, during U.S. hours on Thursday.
