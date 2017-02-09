On Friday morning Asia time, a U.S. Federal Appeals Court unanimously said that it would uphold its temporary suspension of President Trump's order to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Reuters said. The final decision will likely end up in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.





Trump's immigration ban had caused global backlash from political leaders, industries and led to mass protests around the world. It also raised concerns about how protectionist the Trump administration would be.



State side, major U.S. indexes rallied after Trump sounded a positive tone about tax reform, and said he would give an announcement regarding taxes in the following weeks.



"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league ... that's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe. And we're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax," Trump said in a meeting with U.S. airline executives.



The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.59 percent, to close at 20,172.4. The S&P 500 index gained 0.58 percent, to end at 2,307.87, while the Nasdaq composite finished up 0.58 percent at 5,715.18.



The dollar also surged against a basket of currencies, to trade at 100.68 on Friday morning in Asia. The greenback also gained more than 1 percent against the yen in overnight trade, and tracked 113.37 on Friday, compared to levels around 112 yesterday, while the Australian dollar remained resilient a $0.7625.



Global benchmark Brent crude settled up 51 cents at $55.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 66 cents to $53 a barrel, during U.S. hours on Thursday.



— Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.