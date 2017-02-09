Carbo-load your love with Domino's Pizza's new wedding registry

If you're stumped on a gift for an upcoming wedding, here's a cheesy idea: pizza.

Domino's said Wednesday that it's launching a wedding registry for couples to create wish lists of carbs and pepperoni — slightly less traditional than fine china and a fancy blender. The chain, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is selling e-gift cards starting at $15, for cleverly-titled occasions such as: "Married but Chill."

In general, you probably can't go wrong with extra cheese — unless your plus-one is lactose intolerant.

"Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can't agree on what to register for," the chain's spokeswoman, Jenny Fouracre, said in a statement. "Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza."

The registry could sell because modern couples are more likely to live together and own home goods, said Carrie Gentry, a wedding planner in Detroit. A stress-free meal could be a relief after hosting an event that costs, on average, more than $32,000 — in an industry whose estimated value is $60 billion and rising.

"We get a million brides looking for a late-night snack," Gentry said. "It's definitely more for the couples who are more fun, trendy, and want to do something a little different. Everyone doesn't want gifts — it's kind of passe now."