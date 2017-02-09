Coca-Cola delivered earnings that were directly in line with estimates on Thursday, but revenue beat expectations.

Earnings excluding items came in at 37 cents a share, on revenue of $9.409 billion.

Wall Street was expecting global food and beverage company the company to deliver earnings of 37 cents per share on $9.13 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.



Late last year, Coca-Cola said its current COO would succeed Muhtar Kent as CEO, effective May 1. Kent will remain the chairman of the company's board.



This is a breaking news story. Check back on CNBC.com for updates to this article.

