    Coca-Cola earnings: 37 cents per share, matching estimates

    Coca-Cola delivered earnings that were directly in line with estimates on Thursday, but revenue beat expectations.

    Earnings excluding items came in at 37 cents a share, on revenue of $9.409 billion.

    Wall Street was expecting global food and beverage company the company to deliver earnings of 37 cents per share on $9.13 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.


    Late last year, Coca-Cola said its current COO would succeed Muhtar Kent as CEO, effective May 1. Kent will remain the chairman of the company's board.


