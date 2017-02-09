    Earnings

    Commerzbank posts flat earnings, forecasts 'another difficult year'

    Have reported a solid set of results: Commerzbank CFO   

    Commerzbank reported flat revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hit by the impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.

    The 183 million-euro ($195.5 million) net profit of Germany's second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank was, however, ahead of analysts' expectations for 154 million euro euros.

    "I would say as things stand the structural issues of the industry are still unsolved … So the expectation is it is going to be another difficult year," Stephan Engels, chief financial officer at Commerzbank, told CNBC on Thursday.

    Commerzbank stopped short of giving an earnings outlook for 2017 but said that it aims to keep its cost base stable and expects loan loss provisions for its retail and corporate bank to remain stable.

    Negative rate environment more than a challenge: Commerzbank CFO   

    "I think in relation to the general market movement, (share prices are) okay, it is a solid set of results," he added.

    Commerzbank shares were 3.4 percent lower in Thursday lunchtime trade after the bank's CFO said that expectations are that 2018 would bring a moderate negative capital impact.

    Reuters contributed to this report.

