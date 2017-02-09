Commerzbank posts flat earnings, forecasts 'another difficult year'

Commerzbank reported flat revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday, hit by the impact of low interest rates coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.



The 183 million-euro ($195.5 million) net profit of Germany's second-largest lender after Deutsche Bank was, however, ahead of analysts' expectations for 154 million euro euros.



"I would say as things stand the structural issues of the industry are still unsolved … So the expectation is it is going to be another difficult year," Stephan Engels, chief financial officer at Commerzbank, told CNBC on Thursday.



Commerzbank stopped short of giving an earnings outlook for 2017 but said that it aims to keep its cost base stable and expects loan loss provisions for its retail and corporate bank to remain stable.