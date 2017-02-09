    Technology

    Cramer on Twitter: Advertisers go where the money is, not to Trump

    Cramer: Digital not the way it was a year ago
    Cramer: Digital not the way it was a year ago   

    Advertisers aren't going to place their content on Twitter just because President Donald Trump uses the platform, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday.

    "You're not going to get advertisers to say, you know what, I got to put my ads where the president tweets. I think you're going to say I got to put my ads where I'm getting the biggest bang for my buck..." Cramer said "Squawk on the Street."

    On Thursday, before the bell, Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations and issued guidance that fell far short of estimates.

    Twitter said total advertising revenue was $638 million, down slightly from a year earlier.

    Twitter
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto said the company is hearing positive feedback from ad partners, however, "revenue growth will continue to lag audience growth due to the sales cycle, and could be further impacted by the escalating competition for digital advertising spending and our efforts to re-evaluate our revenue product feature portfolio."

    "You have to understand that digital is not the way it was even a year ago. You can either say Facebook and Google are getting it. And everybody else gets nothing," Cramer said.

    Cramer's comments also came after BTIG upgraded Twitter on Wednesday to "buy" from "neutral" with a price target of $25 due to rising usage trends from the political conversation around President Donald Trump's tweets.

    "The incessant news flow from the Trump administration playing out on Twitter and the ensuing global reaction pushes Twitter users to be increasingly engaged with the platform," analyst Richard Greenfield wrote in a note to clients.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...