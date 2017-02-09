Cramer on Twitter: Advertisers go where the money is, not to Trump

Cramer: Digital not the way it was a year ago 2 Hours Ago | 02:43

Advertisers aren't going to place their content on Twitter just because President Donald Trump uses the platform, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday.



"You're not going to get advertisers to say, you know what, I got to put my ads where the president tweets. I think you're going to say I got to put my ads where I'm getting the biggest bang for my buck..." Cramer said "Squawk on the Street."

On Thursday, before the bell, Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations and issued guidance that fell far short of estimates.

Twitter said total advertising revenue was $638 million, down slightly from a year earlier.