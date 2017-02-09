Cramer: Watch out for these stocks not in control of their destiny   

On the other hand, PepsiCo has a snack business bringing in money and is a true growth company, Cramer said. CEO Indra Nooyi is in control of PepsiCo's destiny, and that is why Cramer thinks the stock should sell at a large premium compared to Coca-Cola.

Shares of Twitter fell more than 12 percent on Thursday after posting what Cramer considered to be decent results. Unfortunately, investors were shocked that the company slashed its earnings forecast so drastically and didn't even provide a revenue outlook.

But it wasn't that surprising to Cramer. Twitter has only so much live-action programming that advertisers want. Sure, tweets from President Trump could be bringing in new users, but the internet has changed. Just because users increase that doesn't mean advertising revenue will go higher. Google and Facebook are now taking share from everyone.

"You can make the case that no one is really in charge of Twitter, especially since their CEO is essentially a part-timer," Cramer said.

Just because a company is not in charge of its own destiny doesn't mean it is in a bad place, Cramer said. These players may be hostage to a particular cycle, but sometimes that cycle is good. Emerson Electric, Caterpillar and Cummins have done things to improve their companies, but they are simply catching a bid because the global economy is picking up.

"Right now, in this market, companies that have taken destiny into their own hands are seeing their stock rally furiously," Cramer said.

