Cramer's lightning round: Monster stocks ready for a haircut

Rev Group: "We like it, frankly. A lot of companies come public and this is the only one we profiled as a buy, buy, buy. One of the reasons is we thought it looked like another one of our favorites which is Thor Industries, which has seemed like a permanent player on the new-high list."

Archer Daniels Midland: "It's too inconsistent for me, that's why I haven't mentioned it. If you want consistency through thick and thin may I suggest that you go with Reichenhagen? That's right, Martin Reichenhagen [CEO] at Agco, which hit a 52-week high and he bought a ton of stock at the 52-week low."

Dow Chemical: "You've got horse sense. We just put out an alert for actionalerts club members. I think the deal is going to get done. I think that Ed Breen and Andrew Liveris are going to get this deal together. They have off-loaded some ag and there seems to be an objection. In the meantime even if they don't, I think it's a buy anyways because it's inexpensive. You've got horse sense."

Shopify: "The thing won't quit! Shopify will not quit. The e-commerce and cloud platform that everybody likes and I can't fight it. I can't fight the tape for Shopify."

Science Applications Intl: "Another monster stock. It is up so high I now have to do work on it. Let me do some work on SAIC because I was going to recommend it on the show, kind of got lost in the shuffle. My bad."

Knot Offshore Partners: "I think you are overstaying your welcome. I would be very careful with this. That whole tanker group is under seige, under pressure and I think this one has escaped it so far, but I'm going to say no."



Northern Dynasty Minerals: "Just look this one up. The other day someone in the service industry asked me what I think of this stock. I said no revenue, no nothing. I mean, no, come on! It's just a momentum play. I had to say look, too dangerous for this guy. And that's how I feel."

American Campus Communities: "I've always liked this company but I feel like I'm the only guy who likes it. I think that this is a really good business. It doesn't have that big of a yield, but it's a growth business and I'm going to say it's good."

