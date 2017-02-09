Disenchanted and anti-euro Italy troubling for the future of the EU: Analyst

Italy could have snap general elections as soon as June with three of the four major parties vying for power tapping into increasing anti-euro sentiment in the country.



Formerly one of the single currency's pioneers, many Italian voters believe the euro is to blame for the country's economic downturn since its launch in 1999.



"I would say Italy are probably the most disenchanted in Europe by the single currency," Michael Hessel, political economist at Absolute Strategy Research, told CNBC on Thursday.



"The net majority think their future is better outside the European Union, although not by much… I mean, Italian voters don't trust the EU but they trust their own national institutions a lot less," he added.



Populist surge



Concerns over the future of the European Union (EU) have increased as a result of rising populism throughout the continent with several key elections ahead. The final round of the French elections takes place in May, just weeks before Italian citizens are due to cast their vote, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading in the polls.



Opinion polls suggest Le Pen, who has campaigned to take France out of the single currency, would lose out to an establishment candidate. However, investors are increasingly anxious the wave of populism associated with the U.K.'s vote to leave the EU as well as the election of U.S. President Donald Trump could boost the electoral chances of populist candidates with anti-euro campaign pledges.



Italy's constitutional court amended aspects of its electoral law in January which raised the chances of early elections this year and ultimately made it harder for an anti-establishment party to secure power. The latest opinion polls suggest the ruling Democratic Party (PD) and Five Star Movement (5SM) are on around 30 percent of the vote, well short of the 40 percent threshold required by Italy's constitutional court to automatically form a majority.



Hessel argued that the markets seemed to underappreciate the importance of the constitutional reform as it would likely hold 5SM back should elections take place in the summer.



All things to all men