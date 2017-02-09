Dow and S&P 500 look to catch up to record-setting Nasdaq

U.S. airline leaders are set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House today, amid disagreement over terms granted to some foreign carriers and uncertainty about the immigration ban. (WSJ)



Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has called the president's recent criticism of the judiciary concerning the legal fight over the immigration ban "disheartening" and "demoralizing." (NBC News)



Apple (AAPL) was founded by the son of an immigrant, Steve Jobs, and the company wouldn't exist without immigration, said CEO Tim Cook, restating his strong opposition to Trump's executive order. (CNBC)



A U.S. federal judge has upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice, in a possible setback for Trump's efforts to scale back regulations. (Reuters)

The Senate last night voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as attorney general, following contentious final hours of debate about his qualifications, and a day after Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rebuke. (CNBC)



If confirmed as labor secretary, fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder said he would offload a vast portfolio including more than 200 stock holdings and a dozen real estate partnerships and private equity funds. (Washington Post)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Exxon CEO, plans to visit Mexico City. He met in Washington with Mexico's foreign minister Wednesday. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plans to visit the Southwest border today and tomorrow. (NBC News)



Trump has broken the ice with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter, with the U.S. president saying he looked forward to working with Xi to develop constructive relations. (Reuters)



General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt told CNBC said he likes what Trump is doing so far when it comes to infrastructure, tax reform and regulatory reform. He plans to help Trump in any way that he can. (CNBC)



Under Armour (UA) CEO Kevin Plank called Trump a "real asset" for the country. In turn, Steph Curry, the face of Under Armour basketball, used those comments to ridicule the president. (USA Today)

