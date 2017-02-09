Dow and S&P 500 look to catch up to record-setting Nasdaq

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Boeing (BA) has received a $13.8 billion buy-order from Singapore Airlines for 39 wide-body jets. The deal for the U.S. aircraft maker is seen as a setback for European rival Airbus. (Reuters)
A federal judge has blocked Anthem's (ANTM) proposed $54 billion deal to buy Cigna (CI). The Justice Department had sued to block both this deal and Aetna's (AET) purchase of Humana (HUM). (CNBC)
Wells Fargo (WFC) will likely eliminate annual bonuses for some of its top executives for 2016, following last year's sales practices scandal. The CEO and CFO may be among those affected. (WSJ)
Whole Foods (WFM) said it's closing nine stores. The grocer also cut its full-year sales and earnings outlooks. Revenue for the quarter missed estimates, while earnings matched. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) will shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week, as the electric automaker prepares to start production of its Model 3 sedan. (Reuters)
More than 2,700 flights were canceled today, as the Northeast braced for a winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow. (NBC News)
THE FIRST 100 DAYS
U.S. airline leaders are set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House today, amid disagreement over terms granted to some foreign carriers and uncertainty about the immigration ban. (WSJ)
Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has called the president's recent criticism of the judiciary concerning the legal fight over the immigration ban "disheartening" and "demoralizing." (NBC News)
Apple (AAPL) was founded by the son of an immigrant, Steve Jobs, and the company wouldn't exist without immigration, said CEO Tim Cook, restating his strong opposition to Trump's executive order. (CNBC)
A U.S. federal judge has upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice, in a possible setback for Trump's efforts to scale back regulations. (Reuters)
The Senate last night voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as attorney general, following contentious final hours of debate about his qualifications, and a day after Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's rebuke. (CNBC)
If confirmed as labor secretary, fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder said he would offload a vast portfolio including more than 200 stock holdings and a dozen real estate partnerships and private equity funds. (Washington Post)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former Exxon CEO, plans to visit Mexico City. He met in Washington with Mexico's foreign minister Wednesday. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plans to visit the Southwest border today and tomorrow. (NBC News)
Trump has broken the ice with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter, with the U.S. president saying he looked forward to working with Xi to develop constructive relations. (Reuters)
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt told CNBC said he likes what Trump is doing so far when it comes to infrastructure, tax reform and regulatory reform. He plans to help Trump in any way that he can. (CNBC)
Under Armour (UA) CEO Kevin Plank called Trump a "real asset" for the country. In turn, Steph Curry, the face of Under Armour basketball, used those comments to ridicule the president. (USA Today)
BY THE NUMBERS
The Labor Department releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Commerce Department releases wholesale inventory data for December 10 a.m. ET. The Energy Department is out with its weekly report on natural gas inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET.
There are two Fed officials speaking: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 9 a.m. ET and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 1:10 p.m. ET. Only Evans is a voting member this year on the central bank's policymaking committee.
In addition to Twitter and Coca-Cola, CVS Health (CVS), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), Reynolds American (RAI), Viacom (VIAB), and Yum Brands (YUM) are among the companies out with quarterly results this morning.
This afternoon's after-the-bell earnings schedule includes Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Expedia (EXPE), News Corp. (NWSA), Nvidia (NVDA), VeriSign (VRSN), Western Union (WU), Yelp (YELP), and Zynga (ZNGA).
In dividend news: CME Group (CME) increased its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 66 cents per share. United Parcel Service (UPS) increased its quarterly dividend to 83 cents per share from 78 cents.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Kellogg (K) is changing its delivery model for its branded snacks, switching those products to the warehouse model it uses for its other offerings. Kellogg had been distributing snacks directly to stores.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) won a stay of an order that would have blocked the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug Praluent in the U.S.
PayPal (PYPL) has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, which is seeking information on the payment service company's anti-money laundering program.
Cree (CREE) said its planned $850 million sale of its Wolfspeed Power unit to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies might not be allowed to proceed, because of U.S. government security concerns.
WATERCOOLER
Peloton, the disruptive fitness company, has hired its first president, former Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch, to take home-cycling platform global. Lynch presided over the launch of the Nook. (CNBC)