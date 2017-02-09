Early movers: KO, TWTR, VIAB, CVS, YUM, RAI, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Coca-Cola — The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, matching estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, but Coke gave a weaker-than-expected full-year 2017 outlook. Coke's results continue to be impacted by a strong dollar, and the company saw its seventh straight quarterly revenue drop.

Twitter — Twitter beat estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Rrevenue fell short, however and the social media company also gave a current-quarter adjusted earnings outlook that falls far short of analysts' forecasts. Twitter saw its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public.

Viacom — Viacom came in 20 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts. Viacom announced its Spike network would be rebranded as the Paramount Network, as well.

CVS Health — The drugstore operator came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.71 per share. Revenue fell short of forecasts, however. The company's bottom line results were helped by strong performance in the pharmacy benefit management operation.

Yum Brands — The parent of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC reported adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was short of consensus, however, and the same-store sales increase of 1 percent was short of the 1.7 percent estimate.

Reynolds American — The tobacco producer beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates.

Dunkin' Brands — The doughnut shop chain reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts, and Dunkin' increased its quarterly dividend by 7.5 percent.

Anthem, Cigna — Anthem's proposed $54 billion deal to buy Cigna was blocked by a judge's ruling. The Justice Department had sued to block both this deal and Aetna's purchase of Humana. Anthem issued a statement saying it would appeal the ruling.

Whole Foods — Whole Foods matched Street estimates by reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 39 cents per share, but the grocery chain's revenue fell short of forecasts. The company also cut its full-year sales and earnings outlooks. Whole Foods is seeing the impact from increased competition, and it announced it would close nine stores, as well.

United Parcel Service — UPS increased its quarterly dividend to 83 cents per share from 78 cents.

United Continental — The airline reported a 4 percent increase in revenue passenger miles in January.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi — The drugmakers won a stay of an order that would have blocked the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug Praluent in the United States. Sales had been blocked after Amgen won a trial in which it accused the two companies of infringing its patents.

PayPal — PayPal has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, which is seeking information on the payment service company's anti-money-laundering program.

Cree — Cree said the planned $850 million sale of its Wolfspeed Power unit to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies might not be allowed to proceed, because of U.S. government security concerns. The lighting components company did not specify the nature of those concerns.

CME Group — The exchange operator increased its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 66 cents per share.

Tesla — The automaker will shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week, as it prepares to start production of its Model 3 sedan. Tesla is hoping to start production of the Model 3 in July.

Kellogg — Kellogg is changing its delivery model for its branded snacks, switching those products to the warehouse model it uses for its other offerings. Kellogg had been distributing snacks directly to stores.

Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo will likely eliminate annual bonuses for some of its top executives for 2016, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That follows last year's sales practices scandal, and CEO Timothy Sloan and CFO John Shrewsberry may be among those affected. Sloan took over as chief executive from John Stumpf in the weeks after news of the scandal became public.

Boeing — Boeing won a 39-jet order from Singapore Airlines that included 20 of its 777 jets and 19 of its 787 jets.