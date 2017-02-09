European markets to open higher; Societe Generale, Commerzbank report

Markets in Europe are set to open slightly higher Thursday as investors focus on earnings and take a cautious approach amid rising political uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 is seen 6 points higher at 7,194; the German DAX is set to open 2 points higher at 11,551 and the French CAC should open 8 points higher at 4,774.

The focus on earnings this Thursday is on European banks with France's Societe Generale, Germany's Commerzbank and Italy's Unicredit all reporting their latest figures. The insurer Zurich, L'Oreal, Pernod Ricard and Total will also be releasing fresh earnings reports.

On Thursday's calendar is a speech by Janet Yellen, the chair of the Federal Reserve, in the U.S. Senate.