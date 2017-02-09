A flying drone could soon take inventory in a warehouse--and possibly someone's job--as Singapore-based Infinium Robotics works to carve a niche in the drone market by developing a flying warehouse robot.

The company got its start coordinating drones for aerial displays and later attempted to apply drone technology use in food service, although this proved to be challenging. Today, Infinium focuses on providing robotics solutions in the warehouse and logistics sector.

"We are focused on indoor applications (for) very practical purposes because for outdoor applications, we have to deal with regulations. We have to deal with issues like privacy as well (but) if you fly drones indoors, you do away with all these issues," Junyang Woon, founder and CEO of Infinium Robotics, tells CNBC's "Managing Asia."