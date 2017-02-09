Full interview with Steve Ballmer on Twitter, Jack Dorsey, Trump

Steve Ballmer shared his views about Twitter and his new government transparency initiative USAFacts in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."



Twitter reported fourth quarter financial results Thursday that disappointed Wall Street investors. The former Microsoft CEO is a shareholder in the social media company.



On Twitter: "I think the company has got to absolutely make more progress … in terms of innovation and new products. ... I still think [it is a] very valuable service ... I have confidence in it."



On Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also CEO of Square: "I'm going to stand by the notion that running two companies is not the best idea … Jack is a very creative innovative guy," Ballmer said. "Now is the time for him to focus down, at least from my perspective, on the stock I own."



Ballmer is currently the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.



He also discusses:

Immigration policy



Infrastructure



To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.