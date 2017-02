A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY



-Stock futures are just a bit higher after Wednesday's flat close. It's another busy day for earnings and we get the weekly jobless claims numbers later this morning.



-Twitter shares fell more than 10 percent in pre-market trading, after the company issued weak revenue figures and lowered its guidance.



OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up Thursday morning, trading near the $53 mark.