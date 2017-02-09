    BREAKING:  News Corp. earnings: 19 cents per share, vs expected EPS of 18 cents

    Stocks just keep tiptoeing into record highs


    Despite the flurry of record highs on Thursday, the big three major U.S. averages haven't seen a 1 percent move — either up or down — in more than two months.

    Neither Nasdaq composite, nor S&P 500, nor the Dow Jones industrial average has seen a 1 percent move in either direction since Dec. 7. If there are no 1 percent moves in Thursday's session, it will mark the 43rd straight session without a 1 percent move for all three indexes.

    That would be the longest such streak for the Nasdaq since the 73-session streak that happened between June and October in 1989.

    The S&P 500's current streak would match that of late summer in 2016. If the S&P 500 doesn't have a 1 percent move Thursday or Friday, it will mark its longest streak since the 62-session pattern from April through July in 2014.

    Meanwhile, the Dow is having its longest such streak since the 52-session run in the summer of 2014.

    Since the current streaks started in December, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 3 percent, while the Nasdaq is up 6 percent.

