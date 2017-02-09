Stocks just keep tiptoeing into record highs

Despite the flurry of record highs on Thursday, the big three major U.S. averages haven't seen a 1 percent move — either up or down — in more than two months.

Neither Nasdaq composite, nor S&P 500, nor the Dow Jones industrial average has seen a 1 percent move in either direction since Dec. 7. If there are no 1 percent moves in Thursday's session, it will mark the 43rd straight session without a 1 percent move for all three indexes.

That would be the longest such streak for the Nasdaq since the 73-session streak that happened between June and October in 1989.

The S&P 500's current streak would match that of late summer in 2016. If the S&P 500 doesn't have a 1 percent move Thursday or Friday, it will mark its longest streak since the 62-session pattern from April through July in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Dow is having its longest such streak since the 52-session run in the summer of 2014.

Since the current streaks started in December, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 3 percent, while the Nasdaq is up 6 percent.