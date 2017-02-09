That '4 percent rule' could spell trouble for early retirees

Retirement's magic number: Do you have enough? Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 | 8:00 AM ET

The most common shortcut people use to figure out how much to save for retirement is the 4 percent rule.

Under this rubric, you withdraw 4 percent per year from a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds, adjust annually for inflation, and you will have enough to last in retirement based on historical returns of the U.S. stock market.

Many early retirees — people in their 30s, 40s and 50s who aim to save at least half their take-home pay so they can pursue their dream lifestyles sooner rather than later – use the 4 percent rule to figure out how large their nest egg should be.

Peter Adeney, the popular early retirement blogger known as Mr. Money Mustache, called the 4 percent rule "a shiny, bulletproof limousine of a retirement plan and you can ride it all the way to the party at Mr. Money Mustache's house."